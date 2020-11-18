2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 82 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 891 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one male in his 70′s and one female in her 60′s, both were hospitalized There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,828 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

45 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,401 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 236 active probable cases and there have been 1,165 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,803. There have been 95,733 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 90 percent.

Currently, there are 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 20 546 Brazos 891 8,803 Burleson 110 578 Grimes 82 1,266 Houston 19 454 Lee 18 261 Leon 52 417 Madison 42 816 Milam 10 594 Montgomery 1,864 15,227 Robertson 26 456 San Jacinto 8 250 Trinity 2 215 Walker 66 4,028 Waller 32 1,059 Washington 133 846

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 730 staffed hospital beds with 101 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 49 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 20 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 546 total cases and 515 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 110 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 578 total cases, and 461 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 82 active cases. There have been 1,266 total cases, 1,147 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 454 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 421 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 261 cases, with 228 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 52 active cases. The county has 417 total cases, with 349 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 42 active cases. The county has a total of 816 cases with 756 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 594 total cases and 575 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,864 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,227 total cases and 10,012 recovered cases. There are currently 36 people hospitalized, and there have been 165 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 26 active COVID-19 cases, with 456 total cases. Currently, 424 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 228 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 215 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 66 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,028 total cases with 3,895 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Waller County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,059 total cases with 1,010 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 133 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 846 total cases with 661 recoveries and 52 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 19 new cases and 390 active cases on Nov. 15.

Currently, the university has reported 2,947 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 17, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 139,048 active cases and 883,223 recoveries. There have been 1,039,513 total cases reported and 9,441,069 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,696 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 175,414 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

