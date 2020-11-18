Aggies pause to honor lives lost on 21st anniversary of Bonfire collapse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a day Aggies will remember forever. Wednesday marked 21 years since the Aggie Bonfire collapse of November 1999.

In the early morning at 2:42 a.m., Aggieland gathered in remembrance to honor those affected when Stack collapsed, killing 12 Aggies and injuring 27 more.

In 1907, Bonfire began as a demonstration of the Aggies' “burning desire” to beat the University of Texas football team. Bonfire eventually became a symbol of the camaraderie that is the Aggie Spirit.

Today, Bonfire Memorial stands in its place, celebrating the tradition, history, and spirit of Texas A&M and the dedication of those involved in the collapse of Stack. Every anniversary, a memorial ceremony is held.

Due to the pandemic, the crowd at the 2020 memorial ceremony was reduced to just families of the 12 fallen Aggies. However, hundreds more watched from the hillsides surrounding the memorial wearing masks.

Dedicated in 2005, Bonfire Memorial marks the exact location of the ’99 Bonfire.

