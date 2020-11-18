Brazos Valley Gives raises nearly $795,000 for local nonprofits in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives raised nearly $795,000 for local nonprofits in 2020, more than doubling what they raised in the inaugural event last year.

The grand total was announced at Tuesday’s Celebration of Community that was held to honor all 136 of the nonprofit organizations that participated in this year’s fundraising initiative and that work so hard to make the Brazos Valley a better place to live.

“They provide services whether it’s for the arts or human services that are desperately needed by so many people," Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair Julie Porter said. "Tonight is a celebration for them. It’s their turn to take a bow and enjoy the gratitude we all feel for the job they do.”

Tuesday’s celebration also included giveaways of over $30,000 in incentive and bonus prizes that were split among 23 different winners. Eighteen of those are for the organizations that raised the most money during each hour on the big day of giving, while the five others won raffle prizes between $1,500 and $2,500. Special announcements were also made identifying which organizations received the most individual donations and the largest single donation.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude to our community with all that they stepped up to support all of these nonprofits,” Brazos Valley Co-Chair Molly Watson said. “Now more than ever, the nonprofits needed it.”

Nearly 4,000 individual donations were made as a part of Brazos Valley Gives this year, and at least one of them was to each of the 136 participating organizations. Watson says an anonymous donor contributed $68,000 during the big day of giving on October 27.

“They used Brazos Valley Gives as an avenue to give to nonprofits they had a passion for,” Watson said.

“We are beyond thrilled and grateful,” Porter said. “It’s been a happy high in a year where we all needed it.”

Brazos Valley Gives will be returning for a third year. Porter and Watson say the big day of giving for next year is already set for October 19, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.