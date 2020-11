BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys basketball team beat College Station 56-49 Tuesday night in a non-district game at Viking Gym. Bryan is 1-0 on the season. College Station is 1-2.

Rodney Johnson scored 24 points for Bryan. Dylan Glover finished with 21 points for the Vikings. Owen North scored 23 points for College Station.

