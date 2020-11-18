Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 4 states
Missing Hearne teen found safe
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pays $3 million for partial Wisconsin vote recount
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
A flag sits just north of a new section of the border structure, behind, Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Active Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of 9AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Burn Ban issued for Grimes County