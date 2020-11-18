Advertisement

Burn Ban issued for Grimes County

Commissioner’s Court enacts new Burn Ban
Active Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of 9AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Active Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of 9AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 9AM Wednesday, November 18th, Grimes County is under a Burn Ban until further notice. This means outdoor burning is prohibited. Over the past week, several grass fires have been reported in Grimes County.

Grimes County joins Lee, Madison, and Walker Counties all with active Burn Bans in effect.

