Burn Ban issued for Grimes County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 9AM Wednesday, November 18th, Grimes County is under a Burn Ban until further notice. This means outdoor burning is prohibited. Over the past week, several grass fires have been reported in Grimes County.

Grimes County joins Lee, Madison, and Walker Counties all with active Burn Bans in effect.

