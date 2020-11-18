Businesses, running community react to cancellation of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- 2020 is dealing local businesses another blow. The BCS Marathon + Half Marathon announced they are canceling what was to be their tenth race, because of rising COVID cases.

”It would have been irresponsible for us to try and hold this race,” said Chris Field, BCS Marathon + Half Marathon Race Founder. “It would have gone against everything that we’ve always stood for which is taking care of our runners and supporting our community.”

Nearly 3,500 runners won’t be racing the streets of Bryan and College Station next month. It’s the first time ever the race has canceled.

”It really sells our community and you know it puts people in hotel rooms and bars and restaurants and in our store,” said Mike Nugent, Brazos Running Company owner. ”We’re going to miss them.”

Nugent says the event would have been a much needed shot in the arm for local businesses. Many have been clinging to the few home football games scheduled. The upcoming Saturday game against Ole Miss has been postponed because of COVID-19 challenges.

”In years’ past football does not really help us. We’re thrilled because it’s helping all of our neighbors but this year we’ve had the best Saturdays on game day,” said Nugent.

Race officials said runners from more than 30 states were registered.

“We had thousands of hotel nights booked across our runners,” said Field. “We knew restaurants were going to see an uptick from runners from out of town. Local shopping, I mean the economic impact of this race is generally about a million dollars a year.”

An economic impact that won’t come this year.

”Without that cash flow it’s, it will be a daunting December,” said Nugent. “The people of College Station have been very good to us. This has been going on for over eight months now and we’re still here so and that is 100 percent due to the support of the local community.”

Local runners like Adam Hartman have already seen multiple races canceled this year. He planned to run the half marathon.

”I hate it for them you know,” said Hartman. “Really and truly if a half marathon getting canceled is the worst thing that happens to me this year then I’ve had a heck of a year.”

All runners will have the choice to defer their race entry to either 2021 or 2022 or they can choose to use the registration fee as a 100 percent tax deductible contribution to charity since they’re a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Next year’s race is set for Dec. 12, 2021.

