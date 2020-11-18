CSISD awarded $172,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Despite COVID-19 drawback local businesses and community members have stepped up once again for College Station ISD, awarding $172,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants.

“We’ve had a very generous community step up and support what we do,” said Teresa Brenden CSISD Education Foundation Executive Director.

This year the CSISD Education Foundation awarded 45 different grants to all 19 of the district’s campuses.

The largest, $20,000, will go towards the district’s libraries to help purchase ebooks.

“We wanted to have opportunities for those students to be able to access library books so not only kids that are virtually learning but also kids in school can access those books,” said Brenden.

A&M Consolidated Middle School art teacher, Melinda Loggins, will use her $700 grant to create outdoor spaces for staff and students.

“I’m going to start with a self-watering composting garden that will be filled with sensory plants,” said Loggins “I want the area to become personal spaces that students can go to because they’ve built those areas and feel at home and at peace, and maybe pass it on to the next generation.”

Others like AMCMS history teacher, Molly Hester, will use the $4,900 grant money to go towards new technology like iPads for things like virtual field trips.

“It just gives me more opportunities to enrich my lessons, especially with this more technology drive world,” said Hester. “It’s hard to hold their attention span with just a pen and paper, but with the technology they’re moving their hands around, they’re able to swing through things.”

Benden says these grants are a big part of how they carry out their mission.

“Our mission is to inspire learning, enrich teaching and recognize our students and teachers’ accomplishments,” said Benden.

It's time for GRANT PATROL! We are kicking off Grant Patrol with grant checks totalling $172,471 for @College Station I.S.D. teachers! Thank you Grant Patrol Title Sponsors CHI St. Joseph's Health and Caldwell Country Chevrolet! #onefamilyCSISD #CSISDgreatideas Posted by College Station ISD Education Foundation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

