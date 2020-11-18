Advertisement

Home non-conference TV and tip times announced

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 18, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball’s non-conference home games against Tarleton State, UTRGV and Wofford are slated to air nationally on SEC Network, it was announced Wednesday.

Texas A&M’s contest against Tarleton State tips at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. The Texans are under the direction of first-year head coach Billy Gillispie, who served as Texas A&M’s head coach from 2004-07 and made three postseason (2 NCAA, 1 NIT) appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2007.

On Dec. 6, Texas A&M and UTRGV clash at 2 p.m., while the Aggies’ non-conference finale against Wofford on Dec. 21 begins at noon.

Texas A&M’s games against New Orleans on Nov. 29 and Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 15 will tip at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, and air on SEC Network +.

TV designations and tip times for SEC contests will be announced at a later date.

