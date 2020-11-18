Advertisement

Iola advances to state championship match after dominating sweep over Thrall

Iola Lady Bulldogs beat Thrall in the 2A state volleyball semi-finals.
Iola Lady Bulldogs beat Thrall in the 2A state volleyball semi-finals.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Iola volleyball beat Thrall 25-14, 25-18, 25-8 in the 2A state semi-finals at Tiger Gym (A&M Consolidated High School) Tuesday night.

Thrall started the first set strong going up 4-1, but the Lady Bulldogs quickly responded to win the first set easily 25-14. Game two was the closest contest, but Iola still won 25-18. Iola rolled in the third 25-8 to complete the sweep.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by a dominating performance from Cadence Hoyle with 23 kills in the quick 3-set match. Jenna McDougald had 7 kills.

“I’m so proud of our girls. Thrall over there is a really good team. We knew coming in if we didn’t play lights-out good, it could go either way. I’m just so, so proud of our girls and the way they walked in here and handled the whole situation and did a super, super job,” said Iola Head Coach Jamie McDougald.

“I wanted this really bad, and I know the rest of the team wanted this too. So we really gave it our all. There’s no going back. If we lose, we’re out, so you really have to leave it all on the court,” said Senior Cadence Hoyle.

Iola advances to the state championship match for the first time since 2017. The Lady Bulldogs will play Crawford, which will be a rematch of the 2017 state title match which Crawford won. Iola and Crawford will start at 1:00 pm Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

