Local coalition comes together to care for hospice families

“It means so much to us, but it means more to our families."
Thanksgiving baskets for Brazos Valley area hospices
Thanksgiving baskets for Brazos Valley area hospices(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The BCS Professional Healthcare Coalition handed out baskets Wednesday to Brazos Valley area hospices to give to families who have loved ones in hospice care for Thanksgiving.

Baskets full to the brim of goodies like blankets, gift cards, food, and more, lined The Front Porch stage at Century Square, all waiting to be picked up by area hospice organizations to go to deserving families facing an impactful transition.

“When [the BCS Professional Healthcare Coalition] reached out to us about this Thanksgiving basket, we were overjoyed," said Tyler Atkinson a social worker at Texas Home Health and Hospice. "We had so many families that we were already looking at giving a basket to and this just allowed us to serve another one of our families who is in so much need right now.”

Many of the organizations already have benefactors of the Thanksgiving basket chosen.

“There is only so much we can do as individuals and we can reach so many more people when we come together, so it really means a lot when we can do more for this family than we can do on our own,” said Nate Lawrence, Chaplain at Amedisys Hospice.

“It means so much to us, but it means more to our families,” said Atkinson. “It’s a hard thing being on hospice. You’re going through this huge transition in your life with a loved one that is passing away and even more so this year with COVID-19.”

The organizations and individuals on BCS Professional Healthcare Coalition are: City Ambulance, Guardian Healthcare, SignatureCare 24 ER, Visiting Angels, Senior Placement Advisors of Texas, and State Representative John Raney.

The unlikely group came together with the goal of helping the community, even during such a difficult time.

“What we are doing is linking arms with the people who are normally competitors,” said Suzanne Badger of The BCS Professional Healthcare Coalition. “Covid impacted healthcare in unimaginable ways. There was less money in the budget for the community because we needed more PPE. This coalition gives each healthcare entity the ability to still maintain a presence in the community.”

For State Representative John Raney, who had both his mother and mother-in-law go through hospice, to see today’s basket donation means a lot.

“I’m proud that they are having this event," said Raney, (R) - District 14. "We always have need and let’s take care of it locally.”

The BCS Professional Healthcare Coalition plans to do another round of holiday basket giving near Christmas. The basket will be donated to home health care organizations.

If you are interested in donating, contact Visiting Angels.

