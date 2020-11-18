Local nonprofits getting creative to raise funds over the holidays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Thanksgiving just over one week away, this is usually the season when nonprofit organizations and charities are gearing up for their largest donor and fundraising events of the year.

But in a year when so many people and businesses alike have faced dire and distressing circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, this holiday season may not be as fruitful as many local nonprofits in the Brazos Valley are used to. That harsh reality made Brazos Valley Gives' Celebration of Community on Tuesday all the more important, both from a fundraising standpoint and an opportunity to rally the philanthropic spirit.

“I hope tonight is a strong encouragement that gets them through the next couple of months," Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair Molly Watson said. "I do think that our community has provided some funds that are going to sustain them for the next couple of months.”

Many nonprofits have gotten creative in figuring out ways to raise money. Some say they’ve been fortunate the community has found ways to support them despite the challenges. Lauren Gutschlag volunteers for Senior Christmas, which makes wish lists and delivers gift bags to seniors who have very little to no contact with their families over the holidays.

“One way is we’ve got angel trees going up across a lot of local businesses to get those wishlists out for the seniors that we serve," Gutschlag said. "For example, Engel & Volker in downtown Bryan-College Station has 500 angels that they’re sponsoring on their tree for us.”

Mandy Wright is the executive director of CASA for Kids of South Central Texas. She says her organization has also kickstarted a brand new fundraiser in 2020.

“What we’re doing this year, for the first time, is we’re actually having ‘Casas for CASA’. So we’re raffling off playhouses to raise money for Christmas time," Wright said.

Both Gutschlag and Wright say they were nervous over the summer about how this year would turn out, but they’re encouraged by what their nonprofits have in store for the last six weeks of the year.

“I’ll be honest, back in June and July it was a little nervewracking,” Gutschlag said. “But over the past month and a half, we’ve really seen folks step up in a big way. We’ve had probably 50% of our donations come in over that time.”

Wright says she was already feeling uneasy about 2020 at the end of last year before the coronavirus was on anyone’s radar. That’s because CASA had to cancel its only fundraiser of the year, Casino Night, in 2019. They ended last year in a $45,000 hole, and then the pandemic only made their prospects appear even bleaker. But now she’s feeling more optimistic thanks to the raffle they’ve planned.

“The outpour from our community has been amazing," Wright said. "We’ve seen support that we’ve never seen before, so we’re really excited to see where this fundraiser’s going to go and where we can go from here.”

These unprecedented difficulties are just another reason why initiatives like Brazos Valley Gives are important to nonprofits and first-time participants like Senior Christmas, Gutschlag says.

“This was an excellent way for us to get a lot more media attention than we would be able to do on our own," Gutschlag said. "We don’t really have the funding to afford advertising to the degree that was available through Brazos Valley Gives. That was incredible, and we were able to raise a lot of money that way.”

