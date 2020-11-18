Advertisement

Local organization talks National Runaway Prevention Month

Officials say more than 400 children are reported missing across the Brazos Valley each year.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is working to shed light on youth runaways and homelessness in our area during National Runaway Prevention Month.

Executive Director Chuck Fleegers says nearly 400 children are reported missing each year across the Brazos Valley.

Fleeger says at least 90 of those cases are reported missing for more than three days.

He says youth classified as “runaways” are at higher risk for things like drug and alcohol abuse and entering the criminal justice system.

“Those can all have a long-lasting effect on a child’s development and so that’s why it’s really important that we don’t view it as ‘just a runaway’,” said Fleeger. “These aren’t just kids that are misbehaving and they’re not just coming from homes with bad parents. Every situation, every juvenile, every child that goes missing—their story is unique to themselves.”

Fleeger says it’s important to come together as a community when a child goes missing or runs away, to help bring them home and to provide help if needed.

For more information on National Runaway Prevention Month click here.

