Advertisement

Matthew McConaughey says he would be open to running for Texas governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Actor and Texas icon Matthew McConaughey said he would be “a hell of a lot more interested” in running for governor of Texas “when politics redefines its purpose.”

McConaughey made the comments Wednesday on the “Hugh Hewitt Show” when asked if he would ever consider a gubernatorial run.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022.

Hewitt told McConaughey most Texans perceive him as being “center-right" and asked the actor if he would consider giving up acting for a career in politics.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” McConaughey said.

“I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

McConaughey said he would “want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again.”

He also reflected on the divisiveness of politics in the U.S.

“We have broken those social contracts. We don’t trust each other, and that leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes, if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy,” McConaughey said.

When pressed by Hewitt about when he would consider running for office, the actor said, “coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize. This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say ‘okay, here’s how we’re marching out of this together forward.’”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
The two candidates running for College Station City Council Place 1
College Station city council candidate calls for recount after 5-vote loss
President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the...
The Latest: Trump wins Alaska, 3 electoral votes; up to 217