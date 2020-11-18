New event in Bryan will inspire you to decorate for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station is hosting a new event “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek," which will put guests in the holiday spirit.

The event features 17 holiday-themed tablescapes decorated by local florists, shop-owners, designers, and community members.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A new event starts today in Bryan! It’s called Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek! ￼ Fallon Appleton KBTX is live at The Woman’s Club with the details! Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the Woman’s Club at (979) 822-5019.

“It’s a great way to reinvest in our community by giving back,” said Cindy Craigen Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek Committee Member. “Your ticket price, the $20 entrance fee, goes back to charity and the scholarships but is also a way to get out and just kind of getaway from 2020 a little bit and dream about Christmas.”

The proceeds from the event go towards nonprofits and scholarships for local high school girls, according to The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station.

Included in the outstanding and creative presentation of the tables is a raffle for two-holiday items, a Hot Cocoa Bar donated by Hermann Furniture and garlands and front door wreaths by Tricia Barksdale Designs. Raffle tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at the event.

The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station is located at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

Are you ready for a little - well, actually A LOT of Christmas Cheer? TODAY is the day!! (...and tomorrow,... Posted by Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.