Advertisement

New event in Bryan will inspire you to decorate for the holidays

Proceeds from the event go towards nonprofits and scholarships for local high school girls
"Home for the Holiday Hunt" Designed by Daisy White and Wade Surovik for Tablescapes: Christmas...
"Home for the Holiday Hunt" Designed by Daisy White and Wade Surovik for Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station is hosting a new event “Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek," which will put guests in the holiday spirit.

The event features 17 holiday-themed tablescapes decorated by local florists, shop-owners, designers, and community members.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A new event starts today in Bryan! It’s called Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek! ￼ Fallon Appleton KBTX is live at The Woman’s Club with the details!

Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the Woman’s Club at (979) 822-5019.

“It’s a great way to reinvest in our community by giving back,” said Cindy Craigen Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek Committee Member. “Your ticket price, the $20 entrance fee, goes back to charity and the scholarships but is also a way to get out and just kind of getaway from 2020 a little bit and dream about Christmas.”

The proceeds from the event go towards nonprofits and scholarships for local high school girls, according to The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station.

Included in the outstanding and creative presentation of the tables is a raffle for two-holiday items, a Hot Cocoa Bar donated by Hermann Furniture and garlands and front door wreaths by Tricia Barksdale Designs. Raffle tickets are $20 and are available for purchase at the event.

The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station is located at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

Are you ready for a little - well, actually A LOT of Christmas Cheer? TODAY is the day!! (...and tomorrow,...

Posted by Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 4 states
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location
Missing Hearne teen found safe

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Active Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of 9AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Burn Ban issued for Grimes County
Aggies pause to remember those lost 21 years ago in the Bonfire collapse,
Aggies pause to honor lives lost on 21st anniversary of Bonfire collapse
10 year BCS Marathon + Half Marathon canceled