Advertisement

Nov. 28: Pancake fundraiser to benefit Calvert VFD on Shop Small Saturday

Enjoy a home-cooked breakfast of unlimited pancakes for $5 a plate in Calvert. All proceeds go to the volunteer fire department.
Donations will also be accepted and all proceeds will benefit the Calvert Volunteer Fire...
Donations will also be accepted and all proceeds will benefit the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department.(Photo courtesy: Calvert VFD)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Shop Small Saturday is just around the corner, and Calvert Main Street has big plans in store.  With a growing number of shops and restaurants, Calvert offers visitors a perfect daycation retreat to shop for that special gift, visit the local museums and restaurants, or drive through the beautiful historic district.

To get you fueled up and ready for a great day of shopping, the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up to host a Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale. 

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, come enjoy a home-cooked breakfast of unlimited pancakes for $5 a plate with the option to add a side of sausage and eggs for an additional $5.  Drinks will also be provided including coffee from the renowned Farmers to Market Coffee Shop.

Click here to be directed to the Facebook Event page.

After filling up on breakfast, there will be a variety of cookies, cakes, and other baked goods to take home and enjoy including sweet treats from Cast Iron Bistro and Pappy’s Bakery and artisan loaves from Barton Street Breads. 

Donations will also be accepted and all proceeds will benefit the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department.

Be sure to join us in Calvert on November 28 to start off your holiday season and support a great cause!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 4 states
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location
Missing Hearne teen found safe

Latest News

Thanksgiving baskets for Brazos Valley area hospices
Local coalition comes together to care for hospice families
Wednesday Midday Weather Update 11/18 | News Three At Noon
Wednesday Midday Weather Update 11/18
"Home for the Holiday Hunt" Designed by Daisy White and Wade Surovik for Tablescapes: Christmas...
New event in Bryan will inspire you to decorate for the holidays
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized