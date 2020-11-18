Nov. 28: Pancake fundraiser to benefit Calvert VFD on Shop Small Saturday

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Shop Small Saturday is just around the corner, and Calvert Main Street has big plans in store. With a growing number of shops and restaurants, Calvert offers visitors a perfect daycation retreat to shop for that special gift, visit the local museums and restaurants, or drive through the beautiful historic district.

To get you fueled up and ready for a great day of shopping, the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up to host a Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, come enjoy a home-cooked breakfast of unlimited pancakes for $5 a plate with the option to add a side of sausage and eggs for an additional $5. Drinks will also be provided including coffee from the renowned Farmers to Market Coffee Shop.

After filling up on breakfast, there will be a variety of cookies, cakes, and other baked goods to take home and enjoy including sweet treats from Cast Iron Bistro and Pappy’s Bakery and artisan loaves from Barton Street Breads.

Donations will also be accepted and all proceeds will benefit the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department.

Be sure to join us in Calvert on November 28 to start off your holiday season and support a great cause!

