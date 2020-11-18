Advertisement

Police investigating multiple tire thefts at Bryan apartment complex

A handful of Bryan residents woke up Tuesday morning to see all their vehicle tires missing.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating multiple vehicle thefts after residents of a Bryan apartment complex reported their tires missing Tuesday morning.

Seth Smith lives in an apartment complex off of Boonville Road at Oakmont Boulevard in Bryan and says that he got a phone call from Bryan PD at 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“They told me to come outside and they had an officer outside," said Smith. “So of course I was extremely concerned about what was going on. When I turn at the corner, I could see the car on bricks.”

Bryan police say two other vehicles in the same apartment complex were also missing all four tires.

“It looks like there might be some damage to the outside of the vehicle, the rear passenger doors—neither one of them will open—and the car is actually on the front, it’s on the road,” said Smith.

All of the vehicles that were missing tires were Chevrolets. Bryan Police say that the offenders may have been targetting Chevrolets with 20-inch rims.

Smith says replacing the tires will cost about $6,000.

“It’s a major inconvenience. You know, those people that woke up this morning—they had to go to work. Fortunately, I was off today, but people had to wake up and go to work and have a huge roadblock to start their day,” said Smith.

Since this happened a few feet away from Smith’s home, he says he plans to stay more vigilant and hopes his neighbors do the same.

“[I] never thought I’d have to deal with something like this,” said Smith. “I mean, you hear the stories all the time and it’s kind of a scenario where it’s like ‘yeah that’ll never happen to me, yeah that’s not gonna happen to me’ and it does, and it’s not very fun.”

Bryan Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (979) 209-5300.

