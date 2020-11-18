Rain chance slips as we eye a series of faint Thanksgiving week fronts

Another gorgeous, but just a little too warm, day for the Brazos Valley Wednesday. Hardly noticeable but a south wind is back on hand allowing moisture to slowly seep into the lower levels of the atmosphere. That will do two things overnight: 1 -- lows are only expected to fall to the low 50s (vs the 30s & 40s of mornings past) & 2 -- allow for patchy fog to form by sunrise, especially for those west of the Brazos River. Everybody else, don’t feel left out -- widespread fog is possible as we kick off the day Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to run 10° ABOVE average through the weekend as thermometers aim to touch the 80° mark.

The cold front slated for Sunday is still expected to get here, just in a more weakened version of what was previously advertised. While there is moisture here at the ground, it is lacking in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. A few small showers at best are expected Sunday night. Behind the front, mornings are back in the 50s with highs in the low 70s Monday. A second weather maker drifts past Tuesday. For now, the hope is for a 40% coverage of rain -- but there are still some doubts. The series of cold fronts continues with another penciled in for Tuesday and then again Thanksgiving Day Thursday. That will have high temperatures bobbling between the low and upper 70s every other day through the holiday.=

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 52. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday. Partly cloudy. High: 79. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph after noon.

Thursday Night: Clear, then morning fog and low clouds. Low: 62. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

