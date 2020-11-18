Advertisement

Texas A&M signs one of the nation’s top pole vaulters

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s track & field program lands one of the nation’s premier high school pole vaulter in signing Heather Abadie to a National Letter of Intent, head coach Pat Henry announced Tuesday evening.

“Heather is a very talented pole vaulter, she’s the best in Louisiana and if not the best in the country,” Henry stated. “She was Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year in Louisiana as a junior. Overall she is just a good athlete, she does other events and hurdles on her high school track team and that just helps her become a better athlete.”

As a junior, Abadie was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. During the 2020 outdoor season, Abadie ranked No. 1 in the Bayou state and No. 9 in the nation at 4.06m/13-4. She won the AAU National Pole Vault Invitational clearing 4.03m/13-3.

Most notably she cleared a personal best height (4.06m/13-4) to win the Louisiana Pole Vault Compound Meet. In total she won seven of the eight vault competitions she entered during the outdoor season.

During the 2019 indoor season she cleared an indoor personal best mark of 4.00m/13-1.5 to claim the LHSAA Indoor State Championship, her mark ranked No. 1 in Louisiana and No. 10 in the nation. She placed top three in all seven vault competitions entered during the indoor season.

Taking after her mother, she has also competed in the 60m hurdles, 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and long jump throughout her high school career. Most notably during the 2020 indoor season she was ranked No. 11 in the state in the 60m hurdles at 9.67

“Her mother ran for me while I was the coach at LSU,” Henry said. “She was a fantastic hurdler from Canada and competed post-collegiately, her family has some athletic background.”

Under Coach Henry, Donalda Duprey-Abadie was a three-time All-American earning honors as a member of the 4x400m and 4x800m relays between 1989 and 1991. Post collegiately, she represented Canada in the 1992 Olympic Games in the 400m hurdles and appeared in the World Championships in 1991, 1993 and 1997.

Heather Abadie (St. Michael HS/Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Personal Bests:

Pole Vault – 4.06m/13-4

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

One injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition. The...
Victim in critical condition following shooting in College Station
An 18-wheeler rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.
Lanes open up on Hwy 6 after 18-wheeler rolls over between Bryan and Hearne
Missing Hearne teen found safe
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss football game postponed
The boy at the center of an Amber Alert Monday has been found safe.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe

Latest News

Texas A&M Soccer
Aggie soccer advances to SEC Tournament Semifinals after 1-0 win over LSU
Texas A&M’s Mond named Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
Aggies in good position as first College Football Playoff Rankings are released in one week
Texas A&M Football
Aggies in good position as first College Football Playoff Rankings are released in one week