Texas A&M’s Clemons Named to Hendricks Watch List

CHICAGO – Texas A&M’s Micheal Clemons was named to the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award watch list, announced by the Ted Hendricks Foundation.

Clemons, a senior from Garland, Texas, is in the midst of his best statistical season in the Maroon & White. One of the vocal leaders of A&M’s SEC-leading defense, Clemons has posted a team-best and career-high four sacks to go along with 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (Freshman through Senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be Defensive End.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum

Unitas Golden Arm Award: Kellen Mond

Witten Collegiate Man of the Year: Kellen Mond (semifinalist)

Hendricks Award: Micheal Clemons