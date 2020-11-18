The wait is almost over, Dunkin’ Donuts opens Nov. 23 in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The long awaited opening date for the Dunkin’ Donuts has finally been confirmed. On Nov. 23 the next-gen restaurant will open it’s doors in College Station.

This Dunkin’ is not like the others, they boast a “store of the future” experience. The restaurant has a modern look and offers atmospheric lighting, a convenient, contactless drive-thru, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Dunkin’s signature premium pours will be served through a tap system that consists of eight beverages like coffee, iced teas, cold brew, and nitro infused cold brew coffee. According to Dunkin’, crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also increase energy efficiency at this location.

“The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant,” said a statement from the company.

Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 12061 FM 2154 and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

