Advertisement

The wait is almost over, Dunkin’ Donuts opens Nov. 23 in College Station

The new restaurant will provide a “store of the future” experience
The hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The hours of the Dunkin' will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The long awaited opening date for the Dunkin’ Donuts has finally been confirmed. On Nov. 23 the next-gen restaurant will open it’s doors in College Station.

This Dunkin’ is not like the others, they boast a “store of the future” experience. The restaurant has a modern look and offers atmospheric lighting, a convenient, contactless drive-thru, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Dunkin’s signature premium pours will be served through a tap system that consists of eight beverages like coffee, iced teas, cold brew, and nitro infused cold brew coffee. According to Dunkin’, crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

Dunkin’ Donuts will also increase energy efficiency at this location.

“The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant,” said a statement from the company.

Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 12061 FM 2154 and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location

Latest News

Businesses, running community react to cancellation of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/18 | First News At Four
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 11/18
CSISD Education Foundation awards more than $12,000 in grants to A&M Consolidated Middle School...
CSISD awarded $172,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants
Abbott announces $420M reimbursement program for Texas Schools to continue supporting remote learning