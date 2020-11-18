Treat of the Day: Essie Childers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College recently honored parallel studies professor, Essie Childers, with the College of Academic Support Programs 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to students and faculty in the fields of developmental education and learning support.

Her colleagues say Childers is an instrumental part of helping students transition from high school to college-level courses.

Childers teaches integrated reading and writing courses that help first-year students develop their reading comprehension and academic writing skills. In addition, she instructs a learning frameworks course that provides students with strategies to become effective and efficient learners.

