61 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 900

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 61 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 922 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,858 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

49 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,415 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 230 active probable cases and there have been 1,185 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,864. There have been 96,867 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 83 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 72 percent.

Currently, there are 33 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 19 546 Brazos 922 8,864 Burleson 119 592 Grimes 97 1,294 Houston 13 453 Lee 19 263 Leon 54 419 Madison 59 825 Milam 12 602 Montgomery 2,029 15,428 Robertson 29 459 San Jacinto 8 250 Trinity 4 217 Walker 52 4046 Waller 27 1,059 Washington 155 869

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 646 staffed hospital beds with 77 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 47 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 546 total cases and 516 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 119 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 592 total cases, and 466 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 97 active cases. There have been 1,294 total cases, 1,160 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 453 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 425 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 263 cases, with 229 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 54 active cases. The county has 419 total cases, with 351 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 59 active cases. The county has a total of 825 cases with 757 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Milam County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 602 total cases and 581 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,029 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,428 total cases and 10,048 recovered cases. There are currently 30 people hospitalized, and there have been 165 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 29 active COVID-19 cases, with 459 total cases. Currently, 424 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 228 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 4 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 217 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,046 total cases with 3,926 recoveries and 68 deaths.

Waller County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,059 total cases with 1,015 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 155 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 869 total cases with 662 recoveries and 52 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 22 new cases and 399 active cases on Nov. 16.

Currently, the university has reported 2,947 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 18, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]Edit info

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 141,891 active cases and 889,099 recoveries. There have been 1,048,383 total cases reported and 9,522,343 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,883 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 175,959 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 18 at 4:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.