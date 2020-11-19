A conversation about national security with a woman’s perspective

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government & Public Service is sponsoring the 6th Annual Texas Symposium on Women, Peace, and Security.

The conference begins Friday, Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. via zoom. You can register for the event here.

According to the Bush School of Government’s website, The Texas Symposium on Women, Peace, and Security is designed to bring together academics, practitioners, and policymakers who are interested in advancing the goals of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

It advocates for the increased participation of women in matters of national security, including conflict resolution, peace-building, countering violent extremism, transitional justice, and post-conflict reconstruction.

Women’s perspectives and voice on issues of national security has been absent from these conversation, and this symposium is a contribution to the rectification of that deficiency, according to symposium organizers.

Symposium Agenda:

8:30 - 8:35 am Conference Welcome Address - Dean Mark Welsh III, The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University

8:35 - 8:40 am Conference Orientation and Logistics - Dr. Valerie Hudson, Director of Women, Peace, and Security at The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University

8:45 - 9:45 am Distinguished Keynote Speaker - Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, Former Under-Secretary

General of the United Nations, Former Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations

9:50 - 10:50 am Ambassador Kelley Currie, US Department of State, Office on Global Women’s Issues & Ambassador Roya Rahmani, Ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States

10:55 - 11:45 am Dr. James Minnich, Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

11:50 am - 12:40 pm Dr. Jeannette Haynie, The Athena Leadership Project

12:45 - 1:00 pm Wrap up and Reflections - Dr. Valerie Hudson, The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.