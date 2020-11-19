A&M United Methodist Church holds Turkey Trot Drive-Thru in the midst of growing need for food donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M United Methodist Church held their Turkey Trot Drive-Thru food drive Wednesday evening as the Brazos Church Pantry’s need for donations continues to grow during the holiday season.

Due to the challenges and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the church’s turkey “trot” was a less traditional one. The church created its own donation system to resemble what standard exercise-based fundraisers try to achieve.

“Since we can’t run and do a true turkey trot, this is our version of a turkey trot,” A&M United Methodist Church Missions and Outreach Chair Linda Marr said.

Marr says the goal is to collect a mile’s worth of food by poundage, which for their purposes means 880 pounds of food, or one pound per every six feet in one mile, along with monetary donations.

“We realized that right now there’s a huge need in the community for food,” Marr said. “There are a lot of people who are food insecure, and our church has been supporting the church pantry for the last couple of years and we decided to do something special for Thanksgiving.”

The pantry asked primarily for food items that won’t spoil or go bad, such as peanut butter, soups, and pasta.

Tommie Sue Powers is a member of the church’s missions and outreach team. She also works as a volunteer at the church pantry. Powers says the need this year is greater than usual with more people stopping in than the church is accustomed to.

“On the days that I’ve worked, there’s been at least 50 families that come by,” Powers said. “There’s a lot of people who come by that say they didn’t ever think they would have to do this. It’s their first time having to pick up food.”

Powers says it’s been very hard on many of the families coming to the pantry to get food, but they’re thankful for the church’s ability to help them.

“It’s very important that we have [food] ready for them,” Powers said. “That at least eliminates that one stressor for them.”

A&M United Methodist Church usually does a monthly food drive within their congregation, but they decided to do something bigger this year knowing the need throughout the community was greater.

“What’s been amazing is that we’ve found ways to get the word out, which I think has been important,” Marr said. “It’s not just been members of the church, but people in the community, and we have had more members of the church who are willing to help with things like this.”

“People that have something are wanting to give to those that don’t, I think this year especially,” Powers said.

All the donated food will be taken to the church pantry. Marr says it won’t necessarily be packaged up in the form of a Thanksgiving meal, but the pantry will distribute the food as it sees fit.

