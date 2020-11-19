Another local Christmas parade has been canceled

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancelation of this year’s Christmas parade.

In a post on Facebook, the city said, “We are sad to announce this but because of recent rising case numbers, communication with our local health authorities, and concern for our residents, we feel this is the best decision at this time. Stay tuned for more information and details of other holiday festivities in Brenham for you and your family.”

In September, it was announced the annual BCS Christmas Parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

In Bryan, the Christmas parade has been replaced this year with a Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The city of Bryan has on its website: “Instead of our traditional lighted parade, we will have three separate blocks of Downtown Bryan closed off and floats will be parked in the street closure areas. Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view the floats. In addition to the parked floats, visitors will also be able to view holiday window displays created by downtown businesses.”

