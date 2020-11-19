Advertisement

Another local Christmas parade has been canceled

Other holiday events are still planned for the area. Details are listed below.
Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this year’s Christmas parade.(Natalie Lacy Lange | Photo courtesy: Natalie Lacy Lange for Visit Brenham)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancelation of this year’s Christmas parade.

In a post on Facebook, the city said, “We are sad to announce this but because of recent rising case numbers, communication with our local health authorities, and concern for our residents, we feel this is the best decision at this time. Stay tuned for more information and details of other holiday festivities in Brenham for you and your family.”

In September, it was announced the annual BCS Christmas Parade was canceled due to the pandemic.

In Bryan, the Christmas parade has been replaced this year with a Downtown Lighted Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The city of Bryan has on its website: “Instead of our traditional lighted parade, we will have three separate blocks of Downtown Bryan closed off and floats will be parked in the street closure areas. Visitors will be able to stroll through downtown and view the floats. In addition to the parked floats, visitors will also be able to view holiday window displays created by downtown businesses.”

Float applications for the event are still being accepted. Apply here.

Click here for other holiday events happening in Bryan.

There are also other holiday events in College Station. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey says he would be open to running for Texas governor
Crews repairing leaking water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line
Bryan police are investigating multiple reports of tire thefts from a local apartment complex.
Police investigating multiple tire thefts at Bryan apartment complex

Latest News

Jake Sullivan has worked across Texas as a law enforcement officer.
New Somerville Police Chief hiring additional officers for force
Bob Brick defeated Jason Cornelius for Place 1 on College Station City Council
Bob Brick re-elected to city council, Jason Cornelius withdraws recount
Texas A&M
A conversation about national security with a woman’s perspective
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- November 19, 2020