Bob Brick re-elected to city council, Jason Cornelius withdraws recount

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bob Brick has been re-elected to Place 1 on the College Station City Council after Thursday’s recount was withdrawn, according to the city’s website.

Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius had a tight race, with just five votes separating the two candidates. Cornelius petitioned for a recount of the nearly 31,000 ballots cast last Friday.

According to the city, after absentee and mail-in ballots were recounted with no changes to the outcome, Cornelius withdrew. The rest of the Election Day ballots will not be recounted.

Brick defeated Cornelius by just five votes in one of the closest elections in College Station history. Brick received 15,395 votes, and Cornelius had 15,390.

