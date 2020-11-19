Advertisement

Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera

Cameras caught at least two people going from vehicle to vehicle in the Siena Neighborhood.
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.
Residents captured people going through their vehicles early Thursday morning.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police took two reports of burglary of a vehicle this morning in the Siena Neighborhood.

Residents in the area say several security cameras showed people getting into their vehicles.

“I clicked on this one video and there were a couple of guys going into my husband’s truck, I was like ‘holy crap this is actually happening’,” said Katrina Davis a Siena Resident.

Davis says luckily the only thing stolen was a portable phone charger.

“It was kind of scary at first that’s why I watched the video and called my husband right away just to wake him up to make sure he was okay and nothing else was going on,” said Davis.

Others like Cameron Carver didn’t catch anyone in the act but noticed his things were stolen later on.

“I stopped to get a drink at a gas station and I went to pay and opened my wallet and realized both my credit and debit card were gone,” said Carver.

Carver says he got a fraud alert for $1,600 before canceling them.

“It’s just unbelievable that people go around and think it’s okay to do stuff like that,” said Carver.

Several residents told KBTX their cameras picked up people checking to see if their vehicles were unlocked.

Davis says when things like this happen it’s a wake-up call.

“We shouldn’t have to come home and worry about those sort of things,” said Davis “Even in safe neighborhoods there’s always something that could happen, always be sure to lock your doors and check your security.”

Bryan Police are asking that anyone with video footage early Thursday morning in that area contact police to help with their investigation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey says he would be open to running for Texas governor
Crews repairing leaking water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line
Bryan police are investigating multiple reports of tire thefts from a local apartment complex.
Police investigating multiple tire thefts at Bryan apartment complex

Latest News

Citing concerns about COVID-19, the city of Brenham announced Thursday the cancellation of this...
Another local Christmas parade has been canceled
Jake Sullivan has worked across Texas as a law enforcement officer.
New Somerville Police Chief hiring additional officers for force
Bob Brick defeated Jason Cornelius for Place 1 on College Station City Council
Bob Brick re-elected to city council, Jason Cornelius withdraws recount
Texas A&M
A conversation about national security with a woman’s perspective