Bryan residents catch vehicle break-in’s on camera

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police took two reports of burglary of a vehicle this morning in the Siena Neighborhood.

Residents in the area say several security cameras showed people getting into their vehicles.

“I clicked on this one video and there were a couple of guys going into my husband’s truck, I was like ‘holy crap this is actually happening’,” said Katrina Davis a Siena Resident.

Davis says luckily the only thing stolen was a portable phone charger.

“It was kind of scary at first that’s why I watched the video and called my husband right away just to wake him up to make sure he was okay and nothing else was going on,” said Davis.

Others like Cameron Carver didn’t catch anyone in the act but noticed his things were stolen later on.

“I stopped to get a drink at a gas station and I went to pay and opened my wallet and realized both my credit and debit card were gone,” said Carver.

Carver says he got a fraud alert for $1,600 before canceling them.

“It’s just unbelievable that people go around and think it’s okay to do stuff like that,” said Carver.

Several residents told KBTX their cameras picked up people checking to see if their vehicles were unlocked.

Davis says when things like this happen it’s a wake-up call.

“We shouldn’t have to come home and worry about those sort of things,” said Davis “Even in safe neighborhoods there’s always something that could happen, always be sure to lock your doors and check your security.”

Bryan Police are asking that anyone with video footage early Thursday morning in that area contact police to help with their investigation.

