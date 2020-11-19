COVID in Context: As active cases, hospitalization numbers climb, how do they compare?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Brazos County, both active cases and the number of residents hospitalized are at some of the highest levels during the pandemic.

As both of those stats have increased, how do they compare?

A rudimentary daily hospitalization rate can be calculated from the daily hospitalization number and the number of active cases per day.

Hospitalization rate for Brazos County COVID-19 cases (KBTX)

The missing data represents a three-week time period when the Brazos County Health District did not report daily hospitalization numbers. That hole lands during one of the highest active case count periods in the county.

Besides that period, early July was a high active case count period. It can be seen that while active cases and hospitalization numbers were high, the rate of hospitalization of active cases was lower than normal. The same is true for the current high active case count period in mid- to late-November.

