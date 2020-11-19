Advertisement

Dense Morning Fog possible Friday morning

By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Moisture continues to seep into the Brazos Valley on a south wind (a south wind that managed to gust 20mph or so Thursday afternoon). Overnight, a deck of fog has a high chance of developing and settling down on top of the Brazos Valley between 4am and sunrise. Areas of dense fog are expected that could slow down your morning drive -- especially in outlying areas. It may be a good idea to set the alarm 5 to 10 minutes earlier to make sure you have plenty of time to get where you are going. Those gloomy, foggy, hazy conditions are expected to lift between 9am and 11am. By afternoon, a few “streamer” showers have a chance to drift through the area -- mainly for those east of the Navasota River -- but overall odds are low and any rain will likely be light and fleeting.

Warm through the weekend as we wait on a weak cold front to limp in late Sunday. A few raindrops may try to squeeze out as the wind shifts out of the east-northeast, otherwise do not expect a huge change. Monday post-front only brings upper 50s by morning and mid-70s by afternoon. A series of fronts Thanksgiving week will attempt to make the holiday feel a little more festive: Tuesday brings a small chance at scattered rain before mild air sweeps in Wednesday. For now, a crisp Thanksgiving morning in the 40s turns into a comfortable low-70° afternoon until a mainly sunny sky. Next front and rain chance may arrive as we eat left overs the Friday after the holidya.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Fog expected by sunrise. Low: 60. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. High: 80. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Low: 62. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

