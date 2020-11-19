Drought expands, covering vast majority of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The lack of rain over the past couple months continues to show across the entire Brazos Valley. With last week’s front, we saw an elevated fire danger and a zapping of moisture in soils after a modest (at best) collection of rain.

While humidity has returned to finish the week, soils remain parched across the entire area. The latest drought monitor shows an expanding “Severe” Drought area over the heart of the Brazos Valley, with Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties now added to the “moderate” category with this week’s update.

Across the state, drought continues to expand, especially across the western half. While in the short term (over the next couple weeks) looks to provide little hope for relief for our friends in West Texas, we may have a little more reason to be hopeful with a couple different storm systems rolling over the state of Texas in the next couple weeks, which could be signs that the first weeks of December may provide a little quenching to the soil thirst that has only grown since October.

Drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley and state of Texas. (KBTX)

For comparison: this week's drought monitor (left) vs last week (right)



• Nearly 20% MORE of Texas now falls in D1 - Moderate Drought

• Near 10% increase in D2 - Severe Drought conditions

• 9% of Texas is considered D4 - Exceptional Drought (worst possible)#txwx pic.twitter.com/Ry7isJ8DMx — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 19, 2020

