Enjoy homestyle Thanksgiving favorites with a Bryan staple

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While Thanksgiving in 2020 will most likely look different for most of us this year due to the pandemic, a lot of the food will stay the same. Shannon’s Cafe in Bryan is serving up classic-homestyle favorites that will be a welcomed addition to any table.

Turkey, chicken, dressing, green beans, corn, and desserts, all made from passed down family recipes are on the menu.

“The recipes have been handed down for over 50 years, and we are still using those same recipes,” said Tommy Durens owner of Shannon’s Cafe. “We make our own spices and our own seasonings.”

According to Durens, in his family, there’s a big difference between stuffing and dressing, a typical side you see on the big day.

“Dressing is what you do from scratch,” said Durens. “You make your cornbread and you make it from scratch. Stuffing is what you get from the store and buy in a bag and it’s already ready.”

During Thanksgiving, Durens will be taking orders for sides and desserts, and closer to the holiday season, he will be cooking meats like turkeys and chickens, too.

For Durens, the holidays are a time, no matter the size of the gathering, for people to come together.

“It’s very important for families to sit down and have that Thanksgiving meal,” said Durens. “You can sit and talk and have that fellowship together.”

To place an order with Shannon’s Cafe, you can call them at (979) 779-0842

