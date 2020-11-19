Advertisement

How to spot, avoid, and prevent holiday scams

Local business officials warn of holiday season scams
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is upon us and local business officials are reminding you to be vigilant for scammers.

Consumer experts say more shoppers will do their holiday season shopping online this year and scammers are looking to take advantage.

So we talked to our senior regional director at the Better Business Bureau, Heather Massey, about how you can identify and protect yourself from scams this holiday season.

“In a matter of seconds,” Massey explains, “you can hand over your information to people that you don’t know that now have access to your financial institution.”

She says scammers are extremely proficient at their job and the only way to prevent it, is to recognize it.

Whether the scam comes in the form of a phone call, email, or letter, Massey has some pretty easy steps to take to verify its authenticity.

1.) “Hang up the phone immediately,” Massey says

While this seems like it applies to just phone scams, Massey extrapolates its use to encapsulate all types. She says don’t respond to any communication asking for you to provide your information unless you have explicitly requested the correspondence. She explains that you should then call whatever company the scammer claims to be with and make sure that the information they’re providing is fraudulent.

2.) Report the scam

You can report it to the Better Business Bureau here or by calling your county’s non-emergency phone number for the sheriff’s office.

Watch the complete interview in the player above.

