I & GN Road in Brazos County close to reopening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - I & GN Road between Capstone and North Graham that has been impassable to traffic since September 2018 is now close to reopening.

Nasrullah Valani who owns the Town & Country Food Mart at the corner of North Graham and I & GN Road says the road closure has affected his business greatly.

“It’s been closed for three years, more than three years, a long time,” said Valani.

He says the constant flow of 18 wheelers and construction equipment has been a welcomed sight since the project got underway a little less than two weeks ago.

“It hurt business, the customer can’t come here, the only reason the place not dry is that they can walk through, or the road is closed [so] they can’t drive here,” said Valani.

Brazos County judge Duane Peters says the project was delayed due to pending lawsuits involving property that had to be acquired. The eminent domain lawsuits were settled back in July.

“We went through that, we got the right of way that we had to have and so we’re through that and started the project,” said Peters.

Peters says the project is swiftly moving forward.

“What they’re doing right now, they’ve removed the driving surface that was on it and now they’re lowering the driving surface down four to five feet and once that’s done they’ll surface it with new asphalt and finish up the project” said Peters.

He says the project is expected to take five months to complete.

“If the weather stays good like it has, as far as construction yes around April we should be finished,” said Peters.

