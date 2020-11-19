Advertisement

Local businesses without water as crews repair water line

Crews are still working and are hoping to get the line repaired as soon as possible.
Crews repairing leaking water line
Crews repairing leaking water line(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several local businesses are without water as City of College Station crews repair a leaking 24-inch water line Wednesday.

The process involved excavating, draining and isolating and they were not expecting any water to customers to be shut off, according to Jennifer Nations, the water resource coordinator.

But, along the way they ended up having to shut off water to several local businesses. These businesses include Taco Casa and The Angry Elephant. A water employee did go through and contact each business prior to shut off, according to Nations.

Crews are still working and are hoping to get the line repaired as soon as possible.

