Men’s Swimming & Diving have record-breaking start to Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team wasted no time on day one of the Art Adamson Invite, breaking four school records and tallying four first-place finishes. The Aggies raced against Incarnate Word and LSU and atop the leaderboard with 474 points.

Junior Shaine Casas and senior Mark Theall each lowered individual school records and joined forces to shatter the 200 free relay school record with a time of 1:16.48.

Casas’ record-breaking time of 1:38.95 in the 200 IM also stands as the third-fastest time in the history of the event. The McAllen, Texas native also recorded a school record time of 44.25 in the 100 back as the lead-off on the 400 medley relay team. He has now tallied five school records so far this season.

Theall distanced himself early to claim the 500 free with a time of 4:10.67. Senior Tanner Olson held his own as he took second in the 50 free coming in at 19.39.

Casas, sophomore Andres Puente, sophomore Jace Brown and Theall capped off the day with a first-place finish in the 400 medley melay with a time of 3:06.21.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 3-Meter board with sophomore Tony Stewart earning a top-score of 325.88. Freshman Kyle Sanchez took second with a score of 316.50 and freshman Shane Mardick earned third with a score of 276.83.

Up Next:

The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims, with diving to follow at 2 p.m. and finals to conclude the day at 6 p.m. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Mark Theall, Kaloyan Bratanov, Tanner Olson – 1:16.48*

500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:10.67*

200 IM – Shaine Casas – 1:38.95*

50 Free – Tanner Olson – 19.39

400 Medley – Shaine Casas, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Mark Theall – 3:06.21*

First place finishes are marked with *

Meet Schedule (Finals)

Thursday

Friday

Watch Diving

Women 3-meter

Women Platform

Women 3-meter

Men Platform

Watch Swim Finals

Women 200 Medley Relay

Women 1650 Free

Men 200 Medley Relay

Men 1650 Free

Women 400 IM

Women 200 Back

Men 400 IM

Men 200 Back

Women 100 Fly

Women 100 Free

Men 100 Fly

Men 100 Free

Women 200 Free

Women 200 Breast

Men 200 Free

Men 200 Breast

Women 100 Breast

Women 200 Fly

Men 100 Breast

Men 200 Fly

Women 100 Back

Women 400 Free Relay

Men 100 Back

Men 400 Free Relay

Women 800 Free Relay

Men 800 Free Relay