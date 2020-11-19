Men’s Swimming & Diving have record-breaking start to Art Adamson Invite
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team wasted no time on day one of the Art Adamson Invite, breaking four school records and tallying four first-place finishes. The Aggies raced against Incarnate Word and LSU and atop the leaderboard with 474 points.
Junior Shaine Casas and senior Mark Theall each lowered individual school records and joined forces to shatter the 200 free relay school record with a time of 1:16.48.
Casas’ record-breaking time of 1:38.95 in the 200 IM also stands as the third-fastest time in the history of the event. The McAllen, Texas native also recorded a school record time of 44.25 in the 100 back as the lead-off on the 400 medley relay team. He has now tallied five school records so far this season.
Theall distanced himself early to claim the 500 free with a time of 4:10.67. Senior Tanner Olson held his own as he took second in the 50 free coming in at 19.39.
Casas, sophomore Andres Puente, sophomore Jace Brown and Theall capped off the day with a first-place finish in the 400 medley melay with a time of 3:06.21.
In diving, the Aggies swept the 3-Meter board with sophomore Tony Stewart earning a top-score of 325.88. Freshman Kyle Sanchez took second with a score of 316.50 and freshman Shane Mardick earned third with a score of 276.83.
Up Next:
The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims, with diving to follow at 2 p.m. and finals to conclude the day at 6 p.m. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.
Top Times On The Day:
200 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Mark Theall, Kaloyan Bratanov, Tanner Olson – 1:16.48*
500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:10.67*
200 IM – Shaine Casas – 1:38.95*
50 Free – Tanner Olson – 19.39
400 Medley – Shaine Casas, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Mark Theall – 3:06.21*
First place finishes are marked with *
Meet Schedule (Finals)
Thursday
Friday
Women 3-meter
Women Platform
Women 3-meter
Men Platform
Women 200 Medley Relay
Women 1650 Free
Men 200 Medley Relay
Men 1650 Free
Women 400 IM
Women 200 Back
Men 400 IM
Men 200 Back
Women 100 Fly
Women 100 Free
Men 100 Fly
Men 100 Free
Women 200 Free
Women 200 Breast
Men 200 Free
Men 200 Breast
Women 100 Breast
Women 200 Fly
Men 100 Breast
Men 200 Fly
Women 100 Back
Women 400 Free Relay
Men 100 Back
Men 400 Free Relay
Women 800 Free Relay
Men 800 Free Relay