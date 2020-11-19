Mumford ISD seeing COVID-19 cases grow before Thanksgiving Break

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford school officials are warning about a new spike in COVID-19 cases. The district says they are aware of nine confirmed cases at the school this week, five of them students. They hadn’t seen many problems until now.

“It does concern me,” said Sylvia Gutierrez, a Mumford ISD Grandparent. She has five grandkids in the school and works right across from the school at Midnight Grill.

This week her granddaughter was sent home to quarantine as a precaution.

”They called my daughter telling her that a kid was tested positive in her little group so they had to send all of them home for 14 days so my grandbaby went and got tested, came back good,” Gutierrez said.

”We can trace it back to a family event,” said Allen Reese, Ed.D., Mumford ISD Superintendent. “There’s been a gathering, there’s been something off campus. Dad caught it at work and he brought it to the house you know something has happened and we haven’t had spread here on campus.”

Reese said everyone needs to continue to take precautions.

“I still believe that this is a safe school environment for our kids,” said Reese. “My wife and my kids are here at school as well and you know I value what school brings to kids and we’ll continue to have school and provide a safe place for our kids.”

”We’ve been real lucky... We’ve had a few little cases but it’s not been many and I mean you know we got everything we can think of,” said Luke Collette, Mumford ISD School Board Member. “I mean we put purifiers in all the rooms and I mean they of course all wear their masks and the kids are good about that.”

“Mumford is really good on being real careful,” said Gutierrez.

The district and residents say while there are plenty of precautions at school, there are concerns about a spike in cases when everyone returns from Thanksgiving.

About 615 students are enrolled in Mumford ISD. The superintendent says 70 students are still learning virtually this semester.

Meanwhile the latest figures from the State’s TEA Dashboard shows 31,678 cumulative positive student cases in Texas Public Schools .On the staff side there have been 18,742. Those numbers are totals since August.

