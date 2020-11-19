New Somerville Police Chief hiring additional officers for force

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville’s new police Chief has now been on the job almost a month.

Jake Sullivan was hired as the city’s new Chief after former Chief Craig Wise and three officers left in July after the Mayor had called for his resignation. Sullivan has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years and has served in multiple departments across the state. He said he hopes to build relationships and trust with his new community.

“When you’re a public servant and you’re a law enforcement personnel your citizens are your customers and so you have to make them want to trust you, like you believe in what you’re doing,” said Sullivan. “But it also takes partnership and they have to have confidence in the standards that we established for hiring personnel, and training then can create community programs so we can interact and be successful.”

While he’s worked at multiple departments, sometimes on a short term basis, Sullivan said he hopes to stay in Somerville for an extended time.

“The decision for me to come here is long term. I’m at that juncture in life where I hope to make this my last stop. I’m a water guy I like being on the lake, near the lake, that is what attracted me here,” Sullivan said.

The City Administrator said Chief Sullivan’s Salary is $58,000 a year. The Chief has two new officers he’s hiring which will start next month and in January. The city says the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office had provided patrols when the city was short staffed on officers.

There were protests against the previous Chief this summer after they wanted to rehire Chauna Thompson.

Community leaders protested her potential employment with the Somerville Police Department. Thompson had charges dropped against her following the death of a Houston man in 2017. Cell phone video showed her helping restrain John Hernandez outside a restaurant, while her husband, Terry, put him in a choke-hold. Hernandez died following the incident. At the time, Thomas was an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She was later fired from that job.

We have our previous story on the former chief retiring here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.