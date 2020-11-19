November 2020 on pace to be one of the Brazos Valley’s driest & warmest on record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November has been comfortable. There is no arguing that. But the month has not quite had that typical “slipping-into-late-fall” feel here in the Brazos Valley.

In fact, as of the 18th, November 2020 is currently on pace to be a top ten -- if not the number one -- driest November on record and one of the top five warmest ever experienced in Bryan-College Station. Those records date back to the 1880s.

RAINFALL

Only one day, over the past 18, has managed to put measurable rainfall in the gauge at Easterwood Airport. Officially, only 0.03″ has fallen this month -- which came in the very early morning hours of Sunday the 15th. At this time, November is behind on rainfall by 1.99″ for the month and under 10.48″ for the year.

If November ended today, 2020 would claim the top spot for the all-time driest November on record . The current number one driest year is held by 1949, with just 0.06″ of rain.

The forecast over the next 10 days holds a small chance for rain at times. At best, 0.25″ of rain is the highest amount of water that is projected to fall in localized pockets of the Brazos Valley.

TEMPERATURE

All but one day this month has been considered below-average. That leaves 17 others checking in anywhere from 4° to 15°+ above average this month.

As of the 18th, the average temperature for November 2020 is 67.2°. Average for the entire month -- compared to the past 30 years of weather -- is only expected to run at 60.8°.

Temperatures compared to average in Bryan-College Station throughout November 2020. (KBTX)

If November ended today, 2020 would claim the number two spot for the all-time warmest November on record . The current number one warmest year is held by 1927, with an average temperature of 69.6°.

A series of weak cold fronts are projected to pass through the Brazos Valley over the next 5 to 9 days. While cooler at times, both morning lows and afternoon highs are expected to run anywhere between a few to as much as 10 degrees above the average for late November.

There is still plenty of November for these numbers to change. However, based on the current outlook over the next two weeks, November 2020 will likely claim a prominent spot in the Brazos Valley’s long-standing climate history.

This is a developing story that will be updated at a later date.

Note: Rainfall and temperature data observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. Records were sporadic from 1882 to 1907 and no records are available for 1908 and 1909. Reliable records are available from 1910 to present. Observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947.A weather station was established at the College Station FAA Airport (originally referred to as Bryan CAA Airport) in August 1951. The FAA Airport Station is now known as Easterwood Field. The 30 year climatological averages are from the College Station FAA Airport (Easterwood Field) but the extremes and other temperature and rainfall records are from all sources.

