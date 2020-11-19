Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/18
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/18
Rainfall compared to average in Bryan-College Station throughout November 2020.
November 2020 on pace to be one of the Brazos Valley’s driest & warmest on record
Crews repairing leaking water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line
Businesses, running community react to cancellation of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon
Businesses, running community react to cancellation of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/18
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/18