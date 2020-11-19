Popular Galveston event ‘Dickens on the Squares’ canceled, to return in 2021

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 Dickens on the Squares event, scheduled for Dec. 4-5 in downtown Galveston, has been canceled.

DICKENS ON THE SQUARES

ANNUAL EVENT CANCELED FOR 2020 – WILL RETURN IN 2021

Galveston Historical Foundation’s Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 Dickens on The Squares event, scheduled for December 4 and 5 in downtown Galveston. Citing the increase in local, regional, and state numbers relating to COVID-19, the decision also cancels associated special events.

For more than 46 years, Galveston Historical Foundation has hosted Dickens on The Strand in downtown Galveston to experience the architecture, sights, and sounds of a Victorian holiday. The event is the largest fundraiser for the organization. GHF plans to return to its traditional festival layout and schedule December 3-5, 2021. Ticket holders will be contacted with refund information.

“The decision of the board and staff simply skips a year in our long history of producing this world-renowned festival. Each December, Dickens celebrates our Victorian heritage on the island and salutes one the great Christmas stories of the English language,” states Dwayne Jones, Galveston Historical Foundation’s Executive Director. “We promise to be back next year with a fresh perspective on our holiday tradition and a healthy event for all.”

