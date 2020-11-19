Advertisement

Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday....
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

In 2012, his ex-wife, legendary singer Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled Houston’s death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown started his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition before becoming a solo artist with hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Bryan police are investigating multiple reports of tire thefts from a local apartment complex.
Police investigating multiple tire thefts at Bryan apartment complex
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey says he would be open to running for Texas governor
Crews repairing leaking water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line

Latest News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/18
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/18
A&M United Methodist Church holds Turkey Trot Drive-Thru in the midst of growing need for food...
A&M United Methodist Church holds Turkey Trot Drive-Thru in the midst of growing need for food donat
Looking for safe local holiday events? Look no further
Looking for safe local holiday events? Look no further
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line
Rainfall compared to average in Bryan-College Station throughout November 2020.
November 2020 on pace to be one of the Brazos Valley’s driest & warmest on record