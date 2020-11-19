Advertisement

Survey: Americans to spend more on Thanksgiving this year

A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting...
A survey from LendingTree found that Americans will spend an average of $475 hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite the pandemic, Americans are still planning to spend hundreds of dollars on Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s according to a new survey from LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, which found that Americans will spend an average of $475 to host Thanksgiving dinner – which is up from $310 in 2019.

About 2,000 Americans answered the online survey.

One reason people said Thanksgiving might be more expensive is because they’re making up for the holidays they missed earlier in the year.

More people are also planning to host this year, which makes sense because families are having smaller gatherings due to the pandemic.

According to the survey, hosts are expecting about nine people at the Thanksgiving table. That’s down from 10 in 2019.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Bryan police are investigating multiple reports of tire thefts from a local apartment complex.
Police investigating multiple tire thefts at Bryan apartment complex
Actor Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey says he would be open to running for Texas governor
Crews repairing leaking water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line

Latest News

COVID in Context: Nov. 19
COVID in Context: As active cases, hospitalization numbers climb, how do they compare?
The astronauts, three American and one Japanese, are set to spend about six months in space...
From the Ground Up: Preserving space food for scientists and future tourists
Drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley and state of Texas.
Drought expands, covering vast majority of the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
61 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 900
COVID in Context: Nov. 19
COVID in Context: Nov. 19