Texas A&M women’s tennis adds Pielet to impressive class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced the addition of Gianna Pielet to the impressive singing class announced last week.

“We are adding one of the top recruits in the nation to an already loaded signing class,” Weaver said. “Gianna [Pielet] has already performed at a very high level and Coach Szabo and I are looking forward to the opportunity of developing her game each and every day so that she can reach her goals in the sport of tennis. She has one of the strongest competitive drives that I have ever seen and I cannot wait to see her fight in the Maroon & White.”

Pielet becomes the fourth blue chip prospect to sign with Texas A&M this fall joining Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman and Mary Stoiana in what projects to be the best signing class in the country. The 2021 signing class marks the second-straight class that the women’s tennis program has signed that includes a trio of blue chippers, in 2018 Texas A&M inked Jessica Anzo, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend. The Aggies did not sign classes in the 2019 and 2020 signing period.

Pielet has ranked as high as number one in the country at ages 12, 14 and 16 while being ranked the top-prospect in the Southwest Region and Florida by tennisrecruiting.net. The right-hander has earned a junior ITF ranking as high as 173 in the world with a personal-best UTR of 11.59.

“I committed to Texas A&M because the coaches have always believed in me and I want to help the team be the best it can be,” Pielet said.

