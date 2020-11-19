Treat of the Day: George Hass

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November is Native American Heritage Month, an opportunity to pay tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans.

Texas A&M student George Hass is taking the opportunity to honor his ancestors by showing off his homemade Native American regalia.

Hass says he was a casual observer at first but was in awe of the regalia worn by fellow Native Americans. He was so impressed that he wanted to make his own.

He’s learned to do the work himself like beadwork, basket weaving, leatherwork, wrapping, and sewing.

