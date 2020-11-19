Advertisement

Treat of the Day: George Hass

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - November is Native American Heritage Month, an opportunity to pay tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans.

Texas A&M student George Hass is taking the opportunity to honor his ancestors by showing off his homemade Native American regalia.

Hass says he was a casual observer at first but was in awe of the regalia worn by fellow Native Americans. He was so impressed that he wanted to make his own.

He’s learned to do the work himself like beadwork, basket weaving, leatherwork, wrapping, and sewing.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
2 COVID-19 deaths reported, 36 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Raiden Gonzalez, 4, has been forever impacted by the loss of his parents, Adan and Mariah...
Texas boy, 4, loses both parents to COVID-19 just months apart
Michael McFarlane was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Burleson County man sentenced to 35 years for murdering man, admits to burying body
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases
Bryan Post Office
USPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases at Bryan location

Latest News

I & GN Road Closed at Capstone and North Graham
I & GN Road in Brazos County close to reopening
Crews repairing leaking water line
Local businesses without water as crews repair water line
Businesses, running community react to cancellation of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon
Businesses, running community react to cancellation of BCS Marathon + Half Marathon
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/18
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/18