Women dominate on day one of Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team started off strong on the first day of the three-day Art Adamson Invite. The Aggies raced against Incarnate Word and LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Maroon & White placed first in every event they competed in, leading the way 405 points, Wednesday evening.

Freshman Chloe Stepanek highlighted day one of the Invite with two individual wins in the 500 free and 50 free. Senior Jing Wen Quah earned a first-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.25. The pair also teamed up to aid the 200 Free Relay team in a top finish to start the day.

Junior Emma Carlton, junior Kylie Powers, Quah and Stepanek finished out the evening strong with a first-place finish in the 400 Medley Relay with a time of 3:35.61.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 1-meter board with senior Charlye Campbell earning a top score of 303.60. Junior Chloe Ceyanes took second with a score of 286.65, sophomore Alyssa Clairmont earned a score of 282.15 to take third and freshman Payton Props was third with a score of 259.58.

The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims, with diving to follow at 2 p.m. and finals to conclude the day at 6 p.m.

Top Times On The Day:

200 Free Relay – Emma Carlton, Jing Wen Quah, Emma Stephenson, Chloe Stepanek – 1:30.30*

500 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 4:44.40*

200 IM – Jing Wen Quah – 1:57.25*

50 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 22.26*

400 Medley – Emma Carlton, Kylie Powers, Jing Wen Quah, Chloe Stepanek – 3:35.61*

