30 Brazos County residents hospitalized, active cases rising

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 80 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 970 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 84 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,890 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

48 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,448 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 234 active probable cases and there have been 1,214 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,944. There have been 97,040 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 85 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 30 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 25 552 Brazos 970 8,944 Burleson 126 603 Grimes 102 1,306 Houston 13 459 Lee 26 272 Leon 48 423 Madison 59 832 Milam 12 605 Montgomery 2,306 15,758 Robertson 28 463 San Jacinto 8 250 Trinity 12 225 Walker 69 4,053 Waller 29 1,063 Washington 165 886

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 615 staffed hospital beds with 89 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 25 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 552 total cases and 516 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 126 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 603 total cases, and 470 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 102 active cases. There have been 1,306 total cases, 1,166 recoveries and 38 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 459 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 425 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 26 active cases. The county has a total of 272 cases, with 231 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 48 active cases. The county has 423 total cases, with 361 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 59 active cases. The county has a total of 832 cases with 763 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Milam County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 605 total cases and 584 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,306 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,758 total cases and 10,099 recovered cases. There are currently 29 people hospitalized, and there have been 167 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 28 active COVID-19 cases, with 463 total cases. Currently, 429 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 228 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 225 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 69 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,053 total cases with 3,916 recoveries and 68 deaths.

Waller County currently has 29 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,063 total cases with 1,016 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 165 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 886 total cases with 668 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 46 new cases and 347 active cases on Nov. 17.

Currently, the university has reported 2,947 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]Edit info

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 147,030 active cases and 896,191 recoveries. There have been 1,060,883 total cases reported and 9,656,497 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 20,113 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 177,466 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 19 at 4:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

