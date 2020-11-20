Aggies shine on day two of Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team tallied four top finishes during day two of the Art Adamson Invite. The Aggies raced against Incarnate Word and LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The women lead the way with 1,225 points heading into day three. Junior Emma Carlton, junior Kylie Powers, freshman Olivia Theall and freshman Chloe Stepanek started finals off strong with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.13.

Senior Jing Wen Quah set the tone for the Aggies with a first-place finish in the 400 IM. Senior Taylor Pike followed her lead finishing first in the 100 fly and Stepanek made it three straight wins with a first-place finish in the 200 free. Carlton closed out the individual events with a victory in the 100 back.

Senior Haley Yelle, Quah, senior Camryn Toney and Stepanek concluded the evening with a top time of 7:11.00 in the 800 free relay. In diving, the Aggies swept the 3-meter board with junior Chloe Ceyanes earning first with a top score of 327.83, senior Charlye Campbell came in second with a score of 308.55 and sophomore Alyssa Clairmont earned third with a score of 305.71. Up Next: The Maroon & White take to the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. for prelims, with diving to follow at 2 p.m. The 1650 Free will begin at 4 p.m. with the conclusion of finals set to begin at 6 p.m. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive. Top Times On The Day: 200 Medley Relay – Emma Carlton, Kylie Powers, Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek – 1:39.13 400 IM – Jing Quah – 4:09.09 B* 100 Fly – Taylor Pike – 53.16 B* 200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:44.40 B* 100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:00.84 B 100 Back – Emma Carlton – 53.56 B* 800 Free Relay – Haley Yelle, Jing Wen Quah, Camryn Toney, Chloe Stepanek - 7:11.00 First place finishes are marked with * Meet Schedule (Finals) Friday Watch Diving Women Platform Men Platform Watch Swim Finals Women 1650 Free Men 1650 Free Women 200 Back Men 200 Back Women 100 Free Men 100 Free Women 200 Breast Men 200 Breast Women 200 Fly Men 200 Fly Women 400 Free Relay Men 400 Free Relay