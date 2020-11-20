Advertisement

A&M Consolidated facing must win game Friday vs Fulshear

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Following last week’s 38-14 loss to Montgomery the A&M Consolidated Tigers (6-2, 2-2) face a must win game against Lamar Fulshear (4-3, 0-3) Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Tigers currently occupy the final playoff spot in District 10-5A Division II and hold a 1 game lead over Rudder.

“We’re going out there playing for our fans and our community and doing what we need to do,” said Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora. “Just being focused this week because this is another big game for us and our goal is to get into that third season, we need to take care of business Friday night,” wrapped up Fedora.

This will be the first ever meeting between A&M Consolidated and the Chargers.

