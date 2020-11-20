Advertisement

Browns’ Garrett put on COVID list

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have placed the NFL leader in sacks on the COVID list. Myles Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadephia Eagles. Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and is one of the biggest reasons the Browns are in the playoff hunt. Cleveland hasn’t made the postseason since 2002 - the league’s longest drought.

